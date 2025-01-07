SZA’s “BMF” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The first Mediabase pop radio add board of 2025 has officially closed, and SZA’s “BMF” claims first place.

The song earns this week’s most added honor with playlist pickups from 77 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

SZA also appears on the week’s second-most added song; her Kendrick Lamar collaboration “luther” earns that spot with 59 new adds.

Teddy Swims’ “Bad Dreams” follows in third with 56 adds, while an add count of 33 positions Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” in fourth.

The recipient of 25 playlist pickups, Lola Young’s “Messy” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Gigi Perez’s “Sailor Song” (23 adds, 6th-most), Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” (21 adds, 7th-most), David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max’s “Forever Young” (20 adds, 8th-most), The Marias’ “No One Noticed” (18 adds, 9th-most), and The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” (16 adds, 10th-most).