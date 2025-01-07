in Music News

SZA’s “BMF” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

SZA is also part of the week’s second-most added offering.

The first Mediabase pop radio add board of 2025 has officially closed, and SZA’s “BMF” claims first place.

The song earns this week’s most added honor with playlist pickups from 77 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

SZA also appears on the week’s second-most added song; her Kendrick Lamar collaboration “luther” earns that spot with 59 new adds.

Teddy Swims’ “Bad Dreams” follows in third with 56 adds, while an add count of 33 positions Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” in fourth.

The recipient of 25 playlist pickups, Lola Young’s “Messy” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Gigi Perez’s “Sailor Song” (23 adds, 6th-most), Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” (21 adds, 7th-most), David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max’s “Forever Young” (20 adds, 8th-most), The Marias’ “No One Noticed” (18 adds, 9th-most), and The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” (16 adds, 10th-most).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

