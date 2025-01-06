Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet Spotted Kissing In New Golden Globes Photos

A nominee for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, “A Complete Unknown” star Timothée Chalamet was in attendance at Sunday’s 82nd Golden Globes ceremony.

Chalamet took in the festivities alongside girlfriend Kylie Jenner. At one point, the two shared a kiss. CBS’ photo team captured the moment, and the resulting image is certain to generate a fair amount of buzz.

This year’s ceremony marked the fourth Golden Globes at which Chalamet received a nomination.

Official press photos Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner enjoying the Globes follow, courtesy of CBS: