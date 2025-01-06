in TV News

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet Spotted Kissing In New Golden Globes Photos

Chalamet was up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture at Sunday’s show.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the 82ND ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A nominee for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, “A Complete Unknown” star Timothée Chalamet was in attendance at Sunday’s 82nd Golden Globes ceremony.

Chalamet took in the festivities alongside girlfriend Kylie Jenner. At one point, the two shared a kiss. CBS’ photo team captured the moment, and the resulting image is certain to generate a fair amount of buzz.

This year’s ceremony marked the fourth Golden Globes at which Chalamet received a nomination.

Official press photos Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner enjoying the Globes follow, courtesy of CBS:

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the 82ND ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the 82ND ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

cbsgolden globeskylie jennertimothee chalamet

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Margaret Qualley & Selena Gomez, Zendaya & Demi Moore Connect, Look Gorgeous At Golden Globe Awards