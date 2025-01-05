Eiza Gonzalez Wows In Gold Dress On Golden Globes Red Carpet (Special Look)

Eiza Gonzalez at the 82ND ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Phil McCarten/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Widely regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world, Eiza Gonzalez routinely wows on red carpets. She lived up to that reputation at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards.
Gonzalez, who stars in Netflix’s “3 Body Problem,” rocked a thematically appropriate gold dress at the event. She looked unsurprisingly gorgeous, wowing on the star-studded arrival circuit.
The 82nd iteration of the ceremony, this year’s Golden Globes is airing on CBS. Nikki Glaser is appearing as host.
In support of the broadcast, CBS shared photos from Gonzalez’s term on the red carpet.
