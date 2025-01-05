Brianna LaPaglia Rocks Killer Dress, Looks Incredible At Golden Globe Awards

Briana Lapaglia at the 82ND ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Phil McCarten/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Attendees are starting to arrive at the annual Golden Globe Awards, and one of the early style standouts was Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia.
Delivering one of her best event looks, the podcast rocked a stunning, low-cut dress — and looked absolutely sensational.
Shortly before heading to the Beverly Hilton for Sunday’s ceremony, LaPaglia shared a social media video in the killer dress. The post generated non-stop raves from followers.
CBS is airing this year’s ceremony, which will be hosted by Nikki Glaser. An official red carpet photo and LaPaglia’s social post follow.
