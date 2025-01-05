Lilly Krug Looks Stunning In Black On Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet

Lilly Krug at the 82ND ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Phil McCarten/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Golden Globe Awards ceremony is underway on CBS, but photos from the arrival circuit continue to arrive.
One such photo captures Lilly Krug’s arrival on the red carpet. Wearing a stunning black outfit, Krug looked characteristically beautiful as she made her way into the Beverly Hilton.
The German actress and model is one of many entertainment notables at Sunday’s show, which began airing at 8PM ET. Comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting this year’s proceedings.
A photo from Krug’s arrival appears above.
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
