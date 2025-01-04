Morgan Wallen’s “Smile” Has Biggest Day Yet, Soaring To #3 On US Spotify Chart

Following its surprise New Year’s Eve release, Morgan Wallen’s “Smile” earned #8 on the US Spotify chart. It subsequently dropped to #20 on Wednesday’s chart, before rebounding to #13 on Thursday.

On Friday, with New Year’s celebrations fully in the rear view, the song delivered its streaming day yet — and soared to a new high on the chart.

Credited with 1.54 million streams, “Smile” jumped to #3 on the listing for Friday, January 3. Only Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ #1 “Die With A Smile” and Gracie Abrams’ #2 “That’s So True” enjoyed bigger Spotify streaming days in the United States.

“Smile” follows “Lies Lies Lies” and “Love Somebody” as Wallen’s latest post-“One Thing At A Time” single release. The releases are, naturally, heightening the already significant anticipation for his next studio album.