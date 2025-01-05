Chris Brown’s “Residuals” Celebrates 5th Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

Chris Brown’s “Residuals” opens 2025 the way it closed 2024: atop the Mediabase urban radio chart.
Played ~5,855 times during the December 29-January 4 tracking period, “Residuals” secures a fifth week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 171.
Real Boston Richey’s “Help Me” rises one spot to #2, while GloRilla’s “TGIF” drops a place to #3 despite a gain in airplay. GloRilla’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME (featuring Sexyy Red)” ticks up a spot to #4, and Saweetie’s “Is It The Way” rises one place to claim #5 on this week’s chart.
