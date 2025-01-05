in Music News

Chris Brown’s “Residuals” Celebrates 5th Week As Urban Radio’s #1 Song

“Residuals” retains the throne at urban radio.

Chris Brown - Residuals Visualizer | YouTube

Chris Brown’s “Residuals” opens 2025 the way it closed 2024: atop the Mediabase urban radio chart.

Played ~5,855 times during the December 29-January 4 tracking period, “Residuals” secures a fifth week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 171.

Real Boston Richey’s “Help Me” rises one spot to #2, while GloRilla’s “TGIF” drops a place to #3 despite a gain in airplay. GloRilla’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME (featuring Sexyy Red)” ticks up a spot to #4, and Saweetie’s “Is It The Way” rises one place to claim #5 on this week’s chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

