First Look: Rosé Appears On January 7 “Kelly Clarkson Show” Episode

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode BP058 -- Pictured: Rosé -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Like many talk shows, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” enjoyed a brief holiday hiatus to close 2024.
Like many talk shows, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will return with originals during the week of January 6.
Airing January 7, the second episode of 2025 will feature Rosé, who closed 2024 with a hit solo album in “rosie” and one of the biggest songs on the planet in the Bruno Mars collaboration “APT.”
Filmed in advance, the January 7 episode will also feature Jim Gaffigan, the Hero Dog Awards, and a Kellyoke performance of “Too Sweet.” First-look photos follow:
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode BP058 — Pictured: (l-r) Lindsey Peetz Murray, Penny, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode BP058 — Pictured: Penny — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
