Charli D’Amelio Confirmed For January 6 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will kick off 2025 with a new episode on January 6, and NBC has confirmed an appearance by Charli D’Amelio.
The social media sensation, who is currently appearing in “& Juliet” on Broadway, will appear for an interview on the broadcast.
Joe Manganiello will also appear for an interview, while Busta Rhymes will close the show with a musical performance.
“The Tonight Show” will be in re-runs until that episode; complete listings follow:
Monday, December 30: Guests include Jerry Seinfeld, Cody Rhodes and musical guest Billy Strings. (OAD 11/28/24)
Tuesday, December 31: Pre-empted
Wednesday, January 1: Guests include Lisa Kudrow, Elle Fanning, Jack Huston and musical guest Kamasi Washington. (OAD 12/12/24)
Thursday, January 2: Guests include Cynthia Erivo, Martha Stewart, Travis Fimmel and comedian Emma Willmann. (OAD 11/13/24)
Friday, January 3: Guests include Richard Gere, Bowen Yang, Jin and musical guest Jin. (OAD 11/20/24)
**Monday, January 6: Guests include Joe Manganiello, Charli D’Amelio and musical guest Busta Rhymes. Show #2073
