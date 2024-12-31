in TV News

Dasha Appears On New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Closes 2024 With Another Killer Look, Another Engaging “Austin” Performance

“Austin” was one of the year’s breakout songs.

DICK CLARKÕS NEW YEARÕS ROCKINÕ EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2025 - ABCÕS ÒDick ClarkÕs New YearÕs RockinÕ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2025Ó is LIVE from Times Square for AmericaÕs favorite celebration of the year, including dynamic performances and celebrations from around the globe. Broadcast begins LIVE Sundays Dec. 31, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) DASHA

A hit at radio, on streaming platforms, and on social media, “Austin” undoubtedly ranked as one of the most recognizable songs of 2024. To celebrates its success — and her ascent into stardom — Dasha took the stage during ABC’s annual “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.”

Dasha performed from the Vegas portion of the broadcast, delivering the engaging energy she has displayed each time she has performed “Austin” on television. She also rocked another striking outfit, further solidifying her ability to slay from a look and style perspective.

ABC, which is airing the broadcast until well after midnight, shared photos of Dasha’s performance.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

