Dasha Appears On New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Closes 2024 With Another Killer Look, Another Engaging “Austin” Performance

A hit at radio, on streaming platforms, and on social media, “Austin” undoubtedly ranked as one of the most recognizable songs of 2024. To celebrates its success — and her ascent into stardom — Dasha took the stage during ABC’s annual “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.”

Dasha performed from the Vegas portion of the broadcast, delivering the engaging energy she has displayed each time she has performed “Austin” on television. She also rocked another striking outfit, further solidifying her ability to slay from a look and style perspective.

ABC, which is airing the broadcast until well after midnight, shared photos of Dasha’s performance.