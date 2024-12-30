in TV News

Jeremy Reaves Proposes To Girlfriend Mikaela Worley After Washington Commanders Secure NFL Playoff Spot

Reaves proposed after the Commanders won in overtime.

Jeremy Reaves and Mikaela Worley via Instagram (@mikaelaworley)

Immediately after his team secured an NFC Wildcard playoff spot with an overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders player Jeremy Reaves also took a major life step.

The special teams player and safety proposed to his girlfriend Mikaela Worley just outside the tunnel. She accepted the proposal, solidifying their engagement.

NBC highlighted the proposal during its post-game coverage, and highlights from the moment quickly went viral on social media.

The Commanders won Sunday’s game 30-24 when Zach Ertz caught a game-winning touchdown from Jayden Daniels. The win secured a wildcard spot for the Commanders, while also securing the NFC West for the Los Angeles Rams by virtue of a tiebreaker situation over the Seattle Seahawks.

