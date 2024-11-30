V & Park Hyo Shin’s “Winter Ahead” Debuts At #15 On Global Spotify Chart, Ranking As Top New Entry

V’s new “Winter Ahead (featuring Park Hyo Shin)” proved unsurprisingly resonant in its opening day on Spotify.

The release, which continues the BTS member’s trend of releasing winter-themed songs each year, amassed 4,219,748 streams on Friday, November 29. The count yields a #15 debut on the Global Spotify streaming chart.

“Winter Ahead” notably ranks as the chart’s top new entry — and its only debut inside the Top 50.

“The track invites listeners to paradise, reminding them that simply being with someone you love can feel like heaven, even amidst raging storms and changing seasons,” touts BIGHIT Music of the new song.

Next week, V will release his collaborative take on the classic, Bing Crosby rendition of “White Christmas.”