Tinashe Scheduled For Interview On December 5 “GMA3: What You Need To Know”

The acclaimed artist will appear on the “Good Morning America” spin-off series.

Tinashe - selfie from Meta Ray Ban commercial, via @tinashenow on Instagram

Acclaimed artist Tinashe has booked an upcoming daytime television appearance.

According to ABC News, she will appear for an interview on the December 5 edition of “GMA3: What You Need To Know.” The “Good Morning America” spin-off series airs at 1PM ET daily.

Tinashe is one of several noteworthy guests confirmed for “GMA3” this week; complete listings follow:

December 2 – Cooking segment with Chef Danny Garcia
December 3 – Trey Kennedy, Rocsi Diaz interviews Canine Companions volunteers
December 4 – Mindy Kaling, Cash Warren, Alex Toussant, Deals & Steals With Tory Johnson
December 5 – Tinashe, Etienne Maurice, sustainability segment with Ginger Zee
December 6 – Chef Yia Vang, Charly Edsitty, Bob Goff

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

