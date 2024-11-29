Tinashe Scheduled For Interview On December 5 “GMA3: What You Need To Know”

Acclaimed artist Tinashe has booked an upcoming daytime television appearance.
According to ABC News, she will appear for an interview on the December 5 edition of “GMA3: What You Need To Know.” The “Good Morning America” spin-off series airs at 1PM ET daily.
Tinashe is one of several noteworthy guests confirmed for “GMA3” this week; complete listings follow:
December 2 – Cooking segment with Chef Danny Garcia
December 3 – Trey Kennedy, Rocsi Diaz interviews Canine Companions volunteers
December 4 – Mindy Kaling, Cash Warren, Alex Toussant, Deals & Steals With Tory Johnson
December 5 – Tinashe, Etienne Maurice, sustainability segment with Ginger Zee
December 6 – Chef Yia Vang, Charly Edsitty, Bob Goff
