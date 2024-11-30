Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Video Spends 6th Week At #1 On Global YouTube Chart; “Number One Girl,” MAMA Performance Top 10

Rosé’s YouTube dominance continues, as the artist’s Bruno Mars collaboration “APT.” spends a sixth week atop the platform’s Music Videos Chart.

Her new “number one girl” concurrently debuts at #6, while the MAMA Awards performance of “APT.” starts at #10.

The official music video keeps its #1 position thanks to the 56.0 million views it received during the November 22-28 tracking period. “APT.” has dominated the chart in its each of its six weeks of release.

“number one girl” earns its #6 debut with a tracking period play count of 18.7 million. A count of 16.3 million slots the aforementioned MAMA performance at #10.

— With views from all eligible uploads included, “APT.” registered 129.2 million YouTube plays during the tracking week. That yields a sixth week at #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

“number one girl” debuts at #9 on that chart with 24.0 million total plays.