Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” Contending For #1 At Pop, Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

As the November 24-30 radio tracking period draws to a close, Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” appears headed for a milestone week. The song currently leads the races for #1 on the Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio charts.

“Stargazing” received 10,978 pop spins during the first five days of the tracking period, while amassing 3,785 at hot adult contemporary. Way up from last week’s marks, both counts have “Stargazing” at #1 on the corresponding format’s Mediabase building/real-time chart.

Because the lead is not dominant (reigning #1 champ “Die With A Smile” is within striking distance — and still rising — at both formats), one cannot guarantee a #1 finish for “Stargazing.” That does, however, appear to be where the week is headed.

“Stargazing” has already reached #1 on the alternative chart.