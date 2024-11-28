First Look: Jerry Seinfeld, Cody Rhodes, Billy Strings Appear On Thanksgiving “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2060 -- Pictured: Musical guest Billy Strings performs on Thursday, November 28, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
As Thanksgiving comes to a close, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will air a new episode on NBC.
The broadcast will feature Jerry Seinfeld as its lead interview guest; Seinfeld has appeared on numerous Thanksgiving editions of “Fallon.”
Cody Rhodes will also appear for an interview on the broadcast. Later, Billy Strings will take the stage for the show-closing musical performance.
Ahead of Thursday night’s airing, NBC shared photos from the official taping. That “first look” at the Thanksgiving edition of “Fallon” follows:
