First Look: Jerry Seinfeld, Cody Rhodes, Billy Strings Appear On Thanksgiving “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As Thanksgiving comes to a close, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will air a new episode on NBC.

The broadcast will feature Jerry Seinfeld as its lead interview guest; Seinfeld has appeared on numerous Thanksgiving editions of “Fallon.”

Cody Rhodes will also appear for an interview on the broadcast. Later, Billy Strings will take the stage for the show-closing musical performance.

Ahead of Thursday night’s airing, NBC shared photos from the official taping. That “first look” at the Thanksgiving edition of “Fallon” follows: