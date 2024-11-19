WB Shares High-Res Promo Screens Of Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage In “Companion,” Keeps Secrecy Alive

Thanks to a cleverly constructed trailer and an utter absence of major plot details, the Warner Bros Pictures team is building ample excitement for its upcoming “Companion” while still maintaining an aura of mystery.

Tuesday, the studio shared its first official promotional photos for the film — and they appear to just be screenshots that offer no “reveal” beyond what can be surmised from the trailer.

WB released three photos to press; one offering a close-up of Sophie Thatcher’s character Iris, one offering a close-up of Jack Quaid’s Josh, and one featuring Lukas Gage’s Patrick walking toward Iris. Although the latter technically expands upon the trailer’s haunting dinner party scene, it does not eliminate any sense of secrecy.

From the creators of “Barbarian,” the eagerly anticipated “Companion” arrives in theaters on January 31.