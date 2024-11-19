in Movie News

WB Shares High-Res Promo Screens Of Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage In “Companion,” Keeps Secrecy Alive

The first official press/promo images do not meaningfully expand upon the trailer.

SOPHIE THATCHER as Iris in New Line Cinema’s “COMPANION,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Thanks to a cleverly constructed trailer and an utter absence of major plot details, the Warner Bros Pictures team is building ample excitement for its upcoming “Companion” while still maintaining an aura of mystery.

Tuesday, the studio shared its first official promotional photos for the film — and they appear to just be screenshots that offer no “reveal” beyond what can be surmised from the trailer.

WB released three photos to press; one offering a close-up of Sophie Thatcher’s character Iris, one offering a close-up of Jack Quaid’s Josh, and one featuring Lukas Gage’s Patrick walking toward Iris. Although the latter technically expands upon the trailer’s haunting dinner party scene, it does not eliminate any sense of secrecy.

From the creators of “Barbarian,” the eagerly anticipated “Companion” arrives in theaters on January 31.

SOPHIE THATCHER as Iris in New Line Cinema’s “COMPANION,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
| Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
JACK QUAID as Josh in New Line Cinema’s “COMPANION,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
(L-r) LUKAS GAGE as Patrick and SOPHIE THATCHER as Iris in New Line Cinema’s “COMPANION,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. | Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

companionJack QuaidLukas gageSophie thatcher

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Damiano David’s “Born With A Broken Heart” Again Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

Kacey Musgraves Returns For Performance On Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)