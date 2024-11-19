in Music News

Damiano David’s “Born With A Broken Heart” Again Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

The song first earned the distinction two weeks ago.

Damiano David - Press photo by Frayser, courtesy of Full Coverage & Arista

Damiano David’s “Born With A Broken Heart,” the most added song on the November 5 Mediabase pop radio add board, earns the same distinction this week.

The single won support from another 42 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, yielding a first place finish on the November 19 add board.

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True,” a new option for 37 stations, follows as second-most added.

With 20 pickups each, Gigi Perez’s “Sailor Song” and The Marias’ “No One Noticed” tie for third. David Guetta, Alphaville & Ava Max’s “Forever Young” follows in fifth with adds from 19 new stations.

Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” and JENNIE’s “Mantra” tie for sixth place; each landed at 17 new stations. Akon’s “Akon’s Beautiful Day” takes eighth place courtesy of its 15 new adds.

A tie then forms at the ninth place position; LISA’s “Moonlit Floor” and Alex Warren’s “Burning Down” each received playlist pickups from 10 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

