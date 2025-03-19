in Hot On Social

Ella Cervetto Prepares For Swim Day, Highlights Perfect Bikini Body In New Instagram Story Selfies

The model and social media sensation looks absolutely incredible.

Ella Cervetto looks sensational in her newest "Swim Day" instagram stories (Via @ellacervetto)

Her nearly 3 million combined Instagram and TikTok followers know her as one of the world’s most attractive and stylistically savvy.

With each passing post, Ella Cervetto is making a case to remove the “one of” qualifier.

The model and social media sensation has been delivering slay after slay in recent months, and her latest Instagram Stories continue that pattern. Ella just shared a pair of mirror selfies — one photo and one video — as she prepared for Swim Day. Showcasing her perfect bikini body, the stories are sure to generate viral interest.

The viral social interest will, of course, compound the impact of her high-profile modeling gigs. Ella has recently been a face of key Guess campaigns, with billboards and ads providing an “IRL” reminder of one of social media’s most beautiful.

Both stories will be available on her account until the afternoon on Thursday (US time); the photo also appears below.

Ella Cervetto slays in her latest Instagram story | Via @ellacervetto

