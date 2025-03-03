in Movie News

“A Complete Unknown” Stars Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning Connect For Beautiful Photo At Sunday’s Oscars

Both look gorgeous in the shot from inside the Dolby Theater.

Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning at the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025 | Dana Pleasant / The Academy

“A Complete Unknown” was up for key awards at Sunday’s 97th Oscars, including the pinnacle Best Picture trophy. Naturally, that meant principals from the film were on hand.

Among those in attendance were Monica Barbaro and Elle Fanning, who respectively play Joan Baez and Sylvie Russo in the Bob Dylan-centric biopic.

The two connected at Sunday’s show, posing for media photos from inside the Dolby Theater. Both look unsurprisingly gorgeous in the show, which was released to media by The Academy following the event. The photo appears above.

In addition to attending as part of the nominated film, Monica Barbaro was a nominee in her own right — she was up for Supporting Actress. Fanning, meanwhile, was part of the star-studded Costume Design presenter team.

