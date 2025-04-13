The Weeknd’s “Cry For Me” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

The Weeknd claims first place on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, as his “Cry For Me” rises three levels to #1.

“Cry For Me” received a format-leading ~6,220 spins during the April 6-12 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 741.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” holds at #2, while SZA’s “BMF” stays in the #3 position.

Doechii’s “DENIAL IS A RIVER” drops three places to #4. Drake’s “Gimme A Hug” concurrently enters the Top 5, rising two places to a new peak of #5.