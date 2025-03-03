in Movie News

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet Spotted Enjoying Sunday’s Oscars Ceremony

The celebrity power couple looks great in a photo from Sunday’s show.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025 | Dana Pleasant / The Academy

Sunday’s Oscars ceremony was a significant one for Timothée Chalamet. As a star of “Dune: Part 2” and “A Complete Unknown,” he was part of two high-profile Best Picture nominees. His work in “A Complete Unknown” also landed him a Lead Actor nomination.

The superstar actor’s presence at the show also saw him appear as a presenter — and engage in a comedic interaction with Adam Sandler.

As he took in the momentous night, Chalamet was accompanied by girlfriend Kylie Jenner. The two posed for pictures from their seats, looking characteristically great — Jenner with a flattering dress highlighting her curves, and Chalamet in a striking yellow suit.

The Academy issued one such photo to the media; that appears above.

