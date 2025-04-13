in Music News

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Officially Earns #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“APT.” gets to #1 at Hot AC.

Bruno Mars and Rosé in APT. | Video Screenshot | Atlantic

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” indeed becomes a two-format radio #1 this week. The former pop radio #1 rises three spots to pinnacle of the latest Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing.

“APT.” received ~4,878 Hot AC spins during the April 6-12 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 296 over last week’s mark.

Down one spot, Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” settles for #2.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” holds at #3 on the Hot AC listing, while Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” drops two spots to #4.

Myles Smith’s enduring “Stargazing” stays at #5.

