First Look: Gigi Hadid, Triple H, Ed Sheeran Appear On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2122 -- Pictured: (l-r) Model Gigi Hadid, Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a stacked lineup, with two very popular names appearing for interviews.
Gigi Hadid appears as the lead interview guest, while impending WWE Hall of Fame Paul “Triple H” Levesque also joins for a chat.
The episode also features two forms of musical performances: Ed Sheeran accompanies Jimmy Fallon for a new edition of the show’s Subway Busking segment, while CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso close the show with an on-stage musical performance.
The episode was to begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow:
