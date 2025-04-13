in Music News

Kendrick Lamar’s “Squabble Up” Officially Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

“squabble up” becomes Kendrick’s latest #1 at the urban format.

Kendrick Lamar - Press Photo by Dave Free/pgLang, courtesy of Interscope

The achievements keep coming for Kendrick Lamar, who this week secures yet another radio #1.

His “squabble up” rises three spots to the top of this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart. The single received ~5,584 plays during the April 6-12 tracking period, reflecting a gain of 672 from last week’s mark.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” concurrently stays at #2, while Chris Brown’s “Residuals” ascends two levels to #3.

SZA’s “30 For 30 (featuring Kendrick Lamar)” endures a one-place slide to #4, while Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars’ “Fat Juicy & Wet” declines from #5 to #1.

