Jalen Brunson Appears On Monday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

One night after returning to the Knicks lineup, NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson makes a late-night television appearance.
Brunson appears on Monday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” joining the host for an interview on the broadcast. Per a photo from the taping, Brunson and Colbert also show off their respective ability to shoot paper into a trash can.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Colbert” additionally features an interview with Cory Booker.
The broadcast will air later Monday, following National Championship Basketball Coverage and late local news broadcasts. First-look photos follow:
