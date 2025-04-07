in TV News

Jalen Brunson Appears On Monday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The New York Knicks All-Star appears on Monday’s “Late Show.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Jalen Brunson during Monday’s April 7, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

One night after returning to the Knicks lineup, NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson makes a late-night television appearance.

Brunson appears on Monday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” joining the host for an interview on the broadcast. Per a photo from the taping, Brunson and Colbert also show off their respective ability to shoot paper into a trash can.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Colbert” additionally features an interview with Cory Booker.

The broadcast will air later Monday, following National Championship Basketball Coverage and late local news broadcasts. First-look photos follow:

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Jalen Brunson during Monday’s April 7, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Jalen Brunson during Monday’s April 7, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Jalen Brunson during Monday’s April 7, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Jalen Brunson during Monday’s April 7, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Jalen Brunson during Monday’s April 7, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

cbsjalen brunsonstephen colbertthe late show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Shooter, Victims Revealed In “The White Lotus” Season 3 Finale