Ariana Grande’s “Twilight Zone” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The deluxe edition single continues to resonate with pop programmers.

Ariana Grande by Katia Temkin, courtesy of Republic

Ariana Grande’s “twilight zone” received another healthy showing of support at pop radio, this time earning the format’s most added honor.

Another 55 Mediabase-monitored pop stations added the single from the “brighter days ahead” edition of Ariana’s “eternal sunshine” album.

Picked up by 35 stations, BigXthaPlug’s “All The Way (featuring Bailey Zimmerman)” ranks as second-most added.

Ravyn Lenae’s “Love Me Not (featuring Rex Orange County)” takes third place with 28 pickups, while an add count of 21 slots Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” in fourth. The recipient of 17 playlist pickups, Miley Cyrus’ “End Of The World” lands in fifth on the Mediabase pop add board.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Almost Monday’s “can’t slow down” (15 adds, 6th-most), JENNIE’s “like JENNIE” (12 adds, 7th-most, tie), Kesha’s “YIPPEE-KI-YAY (featuring T-Pain)” (12 adds, 7th-most, tie), Justice & Tame Impala’s “Neverender” (11 adds, 9th-most), A2O MAY’s “Under My Skin” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie), One Or Eight’s “DSTM” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Busy Woman” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie).

