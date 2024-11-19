Kacey Musgraves Returns For Performance On Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

An interview guest on Monday’s edition of the late-night talk show, Kacey Musgraves returns in a different capacity on Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The Grammy winner takes the stage for the episode’s show-closing performance.

Musgraves’ performance concludes an episode that also features an appearance by Bill Clinton. The former US president appears for an eagerly anticipated interview on the broadcast.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS; ahead of the episode, check out first-look photos from the recent taping: