Kacey Musgraves Returns For Performance On Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Kacey Musgraves during Tuesday’s November 19, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
An interview guest on Monday’s edition of the late-night talk show, Kacey Musgraves returns in a different capacity on Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
The Grammy winner takes the stage for the episode’s show-closing performance.
Musgraves’ performance concludes an episode that also features an appearance by Bill Clinton. The former US president appears for an eagerly anticipated interview on the broadcast.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS; ahead of the episode, check out first-look photos from the recent taping:
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Kacey Musgraves during Tuesday’s November 19, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Kacey Musgraves during Tuesday’s November 19, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
cbs kacey musgraves stephen colbert the late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…