Ed Sheeran’s “Azizam” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“End Of The World” also received a warm welcome.

Ed Sheeran - Azizam Cover | Warner/Atlantic

Ed Sheeran’s “Azizam” received a monstrous showing of support in conjunction with its pop radio impact.

Picked up by 167 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Azizam” earns the format’s most added honor.

Miley Cyrus’ similarly high-profile new release “End Of The World” also received a massive number of playlist adds, earning second on the Mediabase pop add board with 117 pickups.

An add count of 38 positions Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” as third-most added, while Sabrina Carpenter’s “Busy Woman” lands in fourth with 35 pickups.

Credited with 32 new playlist adds, Doechii’s “Anxiety” ranks in fifth.

This week’s other notable options: One Or Eight’s “DSTM” (24 adds, 6th-most), Ariana Grande’s “twilight zone” (20 adds, 7th-most), Dasha’s “Not At This Party” (12 adds, 8th-most), Shaboozey’s “Good News” (11 adds, 9th-most), Drake’s “Nokia” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Chappell Roan’s “The Giver” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie).

