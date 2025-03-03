in Movie News

Backstage Look: Mikey Madison Celebrates Her Lead Actress Oscar Win

Mikey Madison shows off her Oscar backstage.

Mikey Madison poses with the Oscar® for Actress in a Leading Role during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025 | Al Seib/The Academy

All of Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards ceremony was momentous for Mikey Madison, but the show truly became career-defining in its final fifteen minutes.

In that span, Mikey Madison won the Oscar for Lead Actress — and then learned her film “Anora” won for Best Picture.

Amid the excitement, the actress showed off her new Oscar trophy in the backstage area. Academy photographers chronicled the occasion, providing a visual reminder of Mikey Madison’s impressive career milestone.

Two of the backstage photos appear below.

Mikey Madison poses with the Oscar® for Actress in a Leading Role during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025 | Al Seib/The Academy
Mikey Madison poses with the Oscar® for Actress in a Leading Role during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025 | Al Seib/The Academy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

