Backstage Look: Mikey Madison Celebrates Her Lead Actress Oscar Win

All of Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards ceremony was momentous for Mikey Madison, but the show truly became career-defining in its final fifteen minutes.

In that span, Mikey Madison won the Oscar for Lead Actress — and then learned her film “Anora” won for Best Picture.

Amid the excitement, the actress showed off her new Oscar trophy in the backstage area. Academy photographers chronicled the occasion, providing a visual reminder of Mikey Madison’s impressive career milestone.

Two of the backstage photos appear below.