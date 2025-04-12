in Culture News, Music News

Special Look: Dove Cameron Performs At NYLON House in the Desert Presented By Ulta Beauty

The Coachella weekend party featured numerous high-profile guests.

Dove Cameron at NYLON House in the Desert | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON

Festival season is back, and so too is NYLON House in the Desert, Presented by Ulta Beauty.

The Coachella weekend party returned Friday, with numerous high-profile guests taking part in the event. Music and energy were both abundant, as were the memorable brand experiences. Plan B, Marshall’s, COVERGIRL, Sally Hansen, Banter, and Adidas Vibes Fragrance Collection all had brand activations at the event.

From a musical standpoint, Dove Cameron served as the headliner, performing her buzzy new single “Too Much.”

Photos from Dove’s time at the event follow, courtesy of NYLON.

Dove Cameron at NYLON House in the Desert | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron at NYLON House in the Desert | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON
Dove Cameron at NYLON House in the Desert | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON
Dove Cameron at NYLON House in the Desert | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON
Dove Cameron at NYLON House in the Desert | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON
Dove Cameron at NYLON House in the Desert | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON
Dove Cameron at NYLON House in the Desert | Jason Sean Weiss/BFA for NYLON

dove cameron

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Lana Del Rey’s “Henry, come on” Makes Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 20 Globally

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Heads For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio