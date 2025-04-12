Special Look: Dove Cameron Performs At NYLON House in the Desert Presented By Ulta Beauty

Festival season is back, and so too is NYLON House in the Desert, Presented by Ulta Beauty.

The Coachella weekend party returned Friday, with numerous high-profile guests taking part in the event. Music and energy were both abundant, as were the memorable brand experiences. Plan B, Marshall’s, COVERGIRL, Sally Hansen, Banter, and Adidas Vibes Fragrance Collection all had brand activations at the event.

From a musical standpoint, Dove Cameron served as the headliner, performing her buzzy new single “Too Much.”

Photos from Dove’s time at the event follow, courtesy of NYLON.