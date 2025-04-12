Lana Del Rey’s “Henry, come on” Makes Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 20 Globally

Lana Del Rey’s “Henry, come on” enjoyed a solid opening day on Spotify.
Credited with 981,877 American streams, the new single earned #10 on the platform’s US streaming chart for Friday, April 11. It concurrently arrived at #16 on the Global listing, courtesy of its 3,366,646 worldwide opening-day streams.
“Henry, come on” was by far the biggest new entry on Friday; no other song even made the Top 50 on the US chart or Top 100 on the Global breakdown.
“Henry, come on” heightens the anticipation for Lana’s next studio album.
