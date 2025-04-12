in Music News

Lana Del Rey’s “Henry, come on” Makes Top 10 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 20 Globally

“Henry, come on” was the top new entry on Friday.

Lana Del Rey - Henry, come on cover | Interscope

Lana Del Rey’s “Henry, come on” enjoyed a solid opening day on Spotify.

Credited with 981,877 American streams, the new single earned #10 on the platform’s US streaming chart for Friday, April 11. It concurrently arrived at #16 on the Global listing, courtesy of its 3,366,646 worldwide opening-day streams.

“Henry, come on” was by far the biggest new entry on Friday; no other song even made the Top 50 on the US chart or Top 100 on the Global breakdown.

“Henry, come on” heightens the anticipation for Lana’s next studio album.

