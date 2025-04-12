Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Heads For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

A former multi-week #1 at the pop radio format, Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” will this week reach #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

Following the first six days of the April 6-12 tracking period, “APT.” holds a lead on the building and rolling charts. Given its lead and momentum advantage (it is the only song in the Top 5 up in week-over-week airplay), it should have no trouble retaining its #1 position.

Should it indeed close the week at #1, “APT.” will become the first song from a K-pop artist to top the Hot AC radio chart.