in Music News

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Heads For #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

The song is set to become a two-format #1.

APT video screenshot | Atlantic

A former multi-week #1 at the pop radio format, Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” will this week reach #1 on the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

Following the first six days of the April 6-12 tracking period, “APT.” holds a lead on the building and rolling charts. Given its lead and momentum advantage (it is the only song in the Top 5 up in week-over-week airplay), it should have no trouble retaining its #1 position.

Should it indeed close the week at #1, “APT.” will become the first song from a K-pop artist to top the Hot AC radio chart.

apt.Bruno Marsrose

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Special Look: Dove Cameron Performs At NYLON House in the Desert Presented By Ulta Beauty