Backstage Look: Margaret Qualley Spotted In Stunning Red Dress For Bond Tribute Performance

Qualley kicked off the tribute with a dance number.

Margaret Qualley backstage during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025 | Al Seib / The Academy

Part of a current Best Picture nominee in “The Substance,” Margaret Qualley also took part in a tribute to an iconic film franchise at Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards.

The actress opened the show’s James Bond tribute with an interpretive dance number; her performance preceded vocal numbers from LISA, Doja Cat, and RAYE.

In conjunction with the performance, a beaming Qualley was spotted backstage in her stunning red dress. Qualley, of course, looks characteristically beautiful in the shots, which were issued by The Academy.

Margaret Qualley at the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025 | Richard Harbaugh / The Academy
Margaret Qualley backstage during the live ABC Telecast of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025 | Al Seib / The Academy

