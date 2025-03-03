Backstage Look: Margaret Qualley Spotted In Stunning Red Dress For Bond Tribute Performance

Part of a current Best Picture nominee in “The Substance,” Margaret Qualley also took part in a tribute to an iconic film franchise at Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards.
The actress opened the show’s James Bond tribute with an interpretive dance number; her performance preceded vocal numbers from LISA, Doja Cat, and RAYE.
In conjunction with the performance, a beaming Qualley was spotted backstage in her stunning red dress. Qualley, of course, looks characteristically beautiful in the shots, which were issued by The Academy.
