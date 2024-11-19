in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” Heads For Top 5 At Pop Radio

The “Tortured Poets Department” single will make another big gain at pop radio.

Taylor Swift - I Can Do It With A Broken Heart video screenshot | Universal Music/YouTube

A recent hot adult contemporary radio #1, Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” is continuing its run up the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Based on its performance in the first two days of the November 17-23 tracking period, it should formally secure a Top 5 position this week.

“I Can Do It” received 3,619 spins across Sunday and Monday, besting the same-time-last-week mark by a whopping 12.5%. The count slots Swift’s single at #4 on Mediabase’s building/real-time pop chart.

Given its impressive rate of gain and the absence of any obvious threats from below, it should have no trouble retaining its Top 5 position as the week concludes.

I can do it with a broken heartTaylor Swift

