LISA Confirms February 28, 2025 Release Date For Debut Solo Album “Alter Ego”

LISA’s eagerly anticipated solo album officially has a release date.

The BLACKPINK member will release her “Alter Ego” on February 28, 2025. The album includes single “Moonlit Floor,” which is currently climbing the pop radio chart, as well as previous releases “New Woman” and “Rockstar.”

In promotion for the album announcement, LISA embodied five different characters, each with a distinct personality. “They are represented by the five points on a star, which has become a key emblem in the campaign,” says the press release from RCA and her own LLoud.

Beyond her success on the music front, LISA is set to make waves with a role in the next season of HBO’s “The White Lotus.”