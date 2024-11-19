in Music News, New Music

LISA Confirms February 28, 2025 Release Date For Debut Solo Album “Alter Ego”

Single “Moonlit Floor” is currently rising at radio.

LISA - Alter Ego cover by Wontae Go

LISA’s eagerly anticipated solo album officially has a release date.

The BLACKPINK member will release her “Alter Ego” on February 28, 2025. The album includes single “Moonlit Floor,” which is currently climbing the pop radio chart, as well as previous releases “New Woman” and “Rockstar.”

In promotion for the album announcement, LISA embodied five different characters, each with a distinct personality. “They are represented by the five points on a star, which has become a key emblem in the campaign,” says the press release from RCA and her own LLoud.

Beyond her success on the music front, LISA is set to make waves with a role in the next season of HBO’s “The White Lotus.”

alter egoblackpinklisa

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” Heads For Top 5 At Pop Radio