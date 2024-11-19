in Culture News, Music News

Dasha Looks Amazing On Red Carpet For Boot Barn X Wonderwest’s “Voiceless” Fashion & Charity Event

The “Austin” hitmaker was in attendance at Monday’s fashion show.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: Dasha attends "Voiceless" A Broadcast Special, Fashion Show & Celebrity Charity Event presented by Boot Barn at The Parthenon on November 18, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Boot Barn)

From major awards show moments to scoring a Top 5 country radio hit in “Austin,” Dasha has enjoyed a momentous 2024. Her big year continued with an appearance at the Boot Barn X Wonderwest “Voiceless” event this Monday.

Both a runway fashion show and a celebrity charity function, the event took place at The Parthenon in Nashville. Dasha was one of numerous music industry notables in attendance at the show, which will be airing as a Roku broadcast on December 15.

As she has steadily throughout the year, the musician wowed on the red carpet, showcasing her striking beauty and style. Photos of her appearance follow.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

