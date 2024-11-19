Dasha Looks Amazing On Red Carpet For Boot Barn X Wonderwest’s “Voiceless” Fashion & Charity Event

From major awards show moments to scoring a Top 5 country radio hit in “Austin,” Dasha has enjoyed a momentous 2024. Her big year continued with an appearance at the Boot Barn X Wonderwest “Voiceless” event this Monday.

Both a runway fashion show and a celebrity charity function, the event took place at The Parthenon in Nashville. Dasha was one of numerous music industry notables in attendance at the show, which will be airing as a Roku broadcast on December 15.

As she has steadily throughout the year, the musician wowed on the red carpet, showcasing her striking beauty and style. Photos of her appearance follow.