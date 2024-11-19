in Hot On Social

Gia Duddy Rocks Killer Black Dress, Enjoys Cocktail In Stunning New Photos

The model-influencer looks outstanding in her newest Instagram post.

Gia Duddy looks incredible in her latest social media post (Via @giaduddy)

Strikingly beautiful with memorable style, Gia Duddy routinely wows with her social media content. Her Tuesday update is certainly not the exception to the rule.

The gallery finds the model-influencer enjoying a drink while wearing a short, stunning black dress. To the surprise of no one, she looks absolutely amazing in the pictures.

The post quickly amassed considerable engagement, netting nearly 32K likes in just six hours. It also received an outpouring of comments, with many maintaining the meme of comparing Gia to iconic sports players and teams.

Gia’s latest post follows, as do some other recent Instagram highlights.

gia duddy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kacey Musgraves Returns For Performance On Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

Jessica Alba, Lizzy Mathis Appear On Wednesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)