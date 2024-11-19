in Culture News, Music News

Dylan Conrique Attends Boot Barn X Wonderwest’s “Voiceless” Fashion Show In Nashville (Special Look)

The singer-songwriter was one of many musicians in attendance.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: Dylan Conrique attends "Voiceless" A Broadcast Special, Fashion Show & Celebrity Charity Event presented by Boot Barn at The Parthenon on November 18, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Boot Barn)

As CMA Awards week rolls on, Boot Barn X Wonderwest hosted the “Voiceless” fashion show and celebrity charity event in Nashville.

Held at The Parthenon, the red carpet celebration featured runway models showcasing the exciting country western-themed collection. It also played host to many noteworthy names from the music industry.

One such name is Dylan Conrique, the singer, songwriter, and actress who enjoyed a breakout with the emotional “birthday cake” and enjoyed follow-up success with the country-leaning “When I Go.” She walked the runway at the event, looking characteristically beautiful along the way.

The event will air as a Roku broadcast on December 15; photos of Dylan Conrique’s appearance follow:

Dylan conriquevoiceless

