Blaine Musca, Chanelle Van Nguyen, Melody Yates, Charly Jordan, More Celebrate Night Two Of NYLON’s Race Week Residency

NYLON’s Miami Race Week celebration continued Friday, as noteworthy entertainers and influencers took part in another high-profile gathering at Mary Lou’s.

Much like the initial chapter, night two of NYLON’s Race Week Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA offered an electric atmosphere, compelling musical moments, and an exciting guest list.

Those present for Friday’s celebration included Blaine Musca, Chanelle Van Nguyen, Emily Chaho, Hayley Kiyoko, Becca Tilley, Ilana Rae Sedaka, Alex Gold, Stevie Corso, Charly Jordan, Sienna Sacco, Molly Walker, Melody Yates, Briton Boiardi, Jade Shenker, Sally Carden, Alix Earle, Savannah Miller, Harry Hudson, Carter Gregory, and more.

“Miami Race Week is all about momentum and that’s exactly where NYLON shows up best,” said BDG CEO Bryan Goldberg. “With our residency at Mary Lou’s Miami, we brought our NYLON community together to build something immersive, social, and right in the center of it all.”

Part of the NYLON Nights series, the two-night residency marked another mopportunity for NYLON Members to participate in an unforgettable pop culture moment.

Photo highlights follow, courtesy of NYLON: