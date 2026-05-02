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Blaine Musca, Chanelle Van Nguyen, Melody Yates, Charly Jordan, More Celebrate Night Two Of NYLON’s Race Week Residency

Powered by MINI USA, the two-night residency took place at Mary Lou’s Miami.

Blaine Musca and Chanelle Van Nguyen at NYLON Race Week Residency at Mary Lou's Miami, Presented By MINI USA - Night 2 | Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON

NYLON’s Miami Race Week celebration continued Friday, as noteworthy entertainers and influencers took part in another high-profile gathering at Mary Lou’s.

Much like the initial chapter, night two of NYLON’s Race Week Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA offered an electric atmosphere, compelling musical moments, and an exciting guest list.

Those present for Friday’s celebration included Blaine Musca, Chanelle Van Nguyen, Emily Chaho, Hayley Kiyoko, Becca Tilley, Ilana Rae Sedaka, Alex Gold, Stevie Corso, Charly Jordan, Sienna Sacco, Molly Walker, Melody Yates, Briton Boiardi, Jade Shenker, Sally Carden, Alix Earle, Savannah Miller, Harry Hudson, Carter Gregory, and more.

“Miami Race Week is all about momentum and that’s exactly where NYLON shows up best,” said BDG CEO Bryan Goldberg. “With our residency at Mary Lou’s Miami, we brought our NYLON community together to build something immersive, social, and right in the center of it all.”

Part of the NYLON Nights series, the two-night residency marked another mopportunity for NYLON Members to participate in an unforgettable pop culture moment.

Photo highlights follow, courtesy of NYLON:

Blaine Musca and Chanelle Van Nguyen at NYLON Race Week Residency at Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA – Night 2 | Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Blaine Musca and Chanelle Van Nguyen at NYLON Race Week Residency at Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA – Night 2 | Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Savannah C Miller at NYLON Race Week Residency at Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA – Night 2 | Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Harry Hudson, Sally Cardne, Alix Earle and Carter Gregory at NYLON Race Week Residency at Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA – Night 2 | Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Briton Boiardi, Sienna Sacco, Molly Walker, and Melody Yates at NYLON Race Week Residency at Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA – Night 2 | Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Briton Boiardi, Sienna Sacco, Molly Walker, and Melody Yates at NYLON Race Week Residency at Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA – Night 2 | Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Sienna Sacco and Molly Walker at NYLON Race Week Residency at Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA – Night 2 | Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Alex Gold and Andrea Merc at NYLON Race Week Residency at Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA – Night 2 | Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Stevie Corso, Alex Gold, and Andrea Merc at NYLON Race Week Residency at Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA – Night 2 | Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Alex Gold and Andrea Merc at NYLON Race Week Residency at Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA – Night 2 | Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Stevie Corso, Alex Gold, and Andrea Merc at NYLON Race Week Residency at Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA – Night 2 | Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Jess Stein and Ilana Rae Sedaka at NYLON Race Week Residency at Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA – Night 2 | Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Jade Shenker at NYLON Race Week Residency at Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA – Night 2 | Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Charly Jordan at NYLON Race Week Residency at Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA – Night 2 | Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko at NYLON Race Week Residency at Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA – Night 2 | Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Emily Chaho at NYLON Race Week Residency at Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA – Night 2 | Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON

Alexandra Goldalix earleBecca TilleyBlaine MuscaBriton BoiardiCarter GregoryChanelle Van NguyenEmily Chahoharry hudsonhayley kiyokoilana rae sedakajade shenkermelody yatesMolly walkernylonSally CardenSienna sacco

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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