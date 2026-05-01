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Danna Hernandez, Morgan Killoren, Lina Luaces, Xandra Pohl, More Spotted At NYLON’s Miami Race Week Residency

The two-night residency is taking place at Mary Lou’s Miami and presented by MINI USA.

Danna Hernandez at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON

If a major pop culture moment is taking place, there is an increasing chance NYLON will be helping to celebrate (and elevate) the occasion.

And if NYLON is behind a celebration, there is a good chance it will attract a compelling guest list.

That was the case Thursday, which marked night one of NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA. The Miami Race Week celebration featured dozens of highly recognizable and/or quickly up-and-coming entertainers, social media sensations, and style tastemakers.

Those to make their presence felt at the event included Alix Earle, Sienna Sacco, Molly Walker, Xandra Pohl, Danna Hernandez, Morgann Tidwell, Riley Lederer, Lina Luaces, Morgan Killoren, Brooke Lily Brazelton, and more.

The action will continue with another celebration Friday night; photographic highlights from Thursday follow.

Brooke Lily Brazelton at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Brooke Lily Brazelton at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Xandra Pohl at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Xandra Pohl at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Danna Hernandez at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Danna Hernandez at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Morgan Killoren at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Morgan Killoren at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Lina Luaces, Jess Judith, Fernanda Gimenez, Isadora Figueroa at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Alexa Psomop, Morgann Tidwell, and Riley Tederer at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON

Brooke Lily BrazeltonDanna HernandezLina LuacesMorgan KillorenMorgann TidwellnylonRiley LedererXandra Pohl

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Alix Earle Stuns In Red At Night One Of NYLON’s Miami Race Week Residency