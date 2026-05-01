Danna Hernandez, Morgan Killoren, Lina Luaces, Xandra Pohl, More Spotted At NYLON’s Miami Race Week Residency

If a major pop culture moment is taking place, there is an increasing chance NYLON will be helping to celebrate (and elevate) the occasion.

And if NYLON is behind a celebration, there is a good chance it will attract a compelling guest list.

That was the case Thursday, which marked night one of NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA. The Miami Race Week celebration featured dozens of highly recognizable and/or quickly up-and-coming entertainers, social media sensations, and style tastemakers.

Those to make their presence felt at the event included Alix Earle, Sienna Sacco, Molly Walker, Xandra Pohl, Danna Hernandez, Morgann Tidwell, Riley Lederer, Lina Luaces, Morgan Killoren, Brooke Lily Brazelton, and more.

The action will continue with another celebration Friday night; photographic highlights from Thursday follow.