First Look: Gwen Stefani Delivers Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To celebrate the release of her new album “Bouquet,” Gwen Stefani delivers a performance on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The performance represents the conclusion to Monday’s episode. Earlier in the broadcast, Cher and Zoey Deutch drop by for interviews with host Jimmy Fallon.

Filmed in advance, the overall episode will start at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Gwen Stefani performance should start at around 12:25AM.

Ahead of Monday’s official broadcast, NBC shared a pair of first-look photos from Stefani’s performance.