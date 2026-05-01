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Alix Earle Stuns In Red At Night One Of NYLON’s Miami Race Week Residency

Presented by MINI USA, the residency is taking place at Mary Lou’s Miami.

Alix Earle at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON

Miami Race Week is officially underway, with the city playing host to the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

As a high-profile event in one of America’s most culturally significant cities, it is naturally attracting an array of memorable brand activations and celebrations.

NYLON is contributing notably to that dynamic, hosting a two-night residency at Mary Lou’s Miami.

Night one of the celebration, which is presented by MINI USA, took place Thursday and attracted numerous pop culture forces.

The guest list notably included Alix Earle, who wowed in a red mini dress at the celebration.

“Miami Race Week is all about momentum and that’s exactly where NYLON shows up best,” said BDG CEO Bryan Goldberg. “With our residency at Mary Lou’s Miami, we brought our NYLON community together to build something immersive, social, and right in the center of it all.”

Photos of Alix Earle’s striking NYLON Nights look follow.

Alix Earle at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Alix Earle at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Alix Earle at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Alix Earle at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON
Alix Earle at NYLON’s Residency At Mary Lou’s Miami, Presented By MINI USA | Photo by Diana Zapata/BFA for NYLON

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Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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