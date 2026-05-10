Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” Rises To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Bruno Mars scores his second rhythmic radio #1 of the year, as “Risk It All” rises one spot to the top of the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Risk It All” received ~5,536 spins during the May 3-9 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 398.

The artist hit #1 with “I Just Might” earlier this year.

Don Toliver’s “Body,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 on this week’s rhythmic chart. DaBaby’s “Pop Dat Thang” jumps three places to #3, and Kehlani’s “Folded” slides a level to #4.

Up five spots, PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” earns #5.