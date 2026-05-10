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Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” Rises To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Risk It All” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s chart.

Bruno Mars - Risk It All video screenshot | Atlantic

Bruno Mars scores his second rhythmic radio #1 of the year, as “Risk It All” rises one spot to the top of the format’s Mediabase airplay chart.

“Risk It All” received ~5,536 spins during the May 3-9 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 398.

The artist hit #1 with “I Just Might” earlier this year.

Don Toliver’s “Body,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 on this week’s rhythmic chart. DaBaby’s “Pop Dat Thang” jumps three places to #3, and Kehlani’s “Folded” slides a level to #4.

Up five spots, PinkPantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” earns #5.

Bruno Marsdababydon toliverkehlanipinkpantheressrisk it allzara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

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