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Twenty One Pilots’ “Drag Path” Officially Reaches #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

“Drag Path” reaches #1 on this week’s chart.

Drag Path video screenshot | Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic

twenty one pilots’ “Drag Path” follows a trail to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Drag Path” earns #1 thanks to the ~2,372 spins it received during the May 3-9 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 244 plays.

Yellowcard & Good Charlotte’s “Bedroom Posters,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week.

Young The Giant’s “Different Kind Of Love” stays at #3 on this week’s chart, while Sublime’s “Until The Sun Explodes” holds at #4 on the listing. Weezer’s “Go Away” is also steady, in its case retaining #5.

drag pathgood charlottesublimetwenty one pilotsweezeryellowcardyoung the giant

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

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