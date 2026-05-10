Twenty One Pilots’ “Drag Path” Officially Reaches #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

twenty one pilots’ “Drag Path” follows a trail to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Drag Path” earns #1 thanks to the ~2,372 spins it received during the May 3-9 tracking period. The count reflects a week-over-week gain of 244 plays.

Yellowcard & Good Charlotte’s “Bedroom Posters,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week.

Young The Giant’s “Different Kind Of Love” stays at #3 on this week’s chart, while Sublime’s “Until The Sun Explodes” holds at #4 on the listing. Weezer’s “Go Away” is also steady, in its case retaining #5.