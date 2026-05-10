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Ye & Travis Scott’s “FATHER” Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

The collaboration ascends to #1 this week.

Ye & Travis Scott - Father video screenshot

Ye & Travis Scott’s high-profile collaboration “FATHER” reaches the highest point on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Indeed, the song ascends two spots to #1. “FATHER” garnered ~5,592 spins during the May 3-9 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 562.

Kehlani’s “Folded” stays put at #2, while DaBaby’s “Pop Dat Thang” drops two levels to #3.

T.I.’s “Let Em Know” spends another week as urban radio’s #4 song. Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” also matches last week’s position, in its case staying at #5 on the chart.

bryson tillerChris Brownfatherkanye westkehlaniT.I.Travis Scottye

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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