Ye & Travis Scott’s “FATHER” Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Ye & Travis Scott’s high-profile collaboration “FATHER” reaches the highest point on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
Indeed, the song ascends two spots to #1. “FATHER” garnered ~5,592 spins during the May 3-9 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 562.
Kehlani’s “Folded” stays put at #2, while DaBaby’s “Pop Dat Thang” drops two levels to #3.
T.I.’s “Let Em Know” spends another week as urban radio’s #4 song. Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” also matches last week’s position, in its case staying at #5 on the chart.