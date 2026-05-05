in Culture News, Music News

Aespa Members KARINA, NINGNING Shine On MET Gala Red Carpet (Special Look)

The two music superstars and fashion icons made their Met Gala debut.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Karina attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

KARINA and NINGNING, members of the global music sensation Aespa, made their Met Gala debut at the 2026 celebration.

An ambassador for the iconic brand since 2024, KARINA wowed in a custom Prada dress. NINGNING wore a Gucci dress, honoring last week’s announcement that she is the fashion house’s new global ambassador.

One of the most prestigious fashion events of the year, the annual celebration takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year’s theme was “Fashion Is Art.”

Press photos follow, courtesy of SM Entertainment and The Oriel.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Ningning attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Karina attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

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Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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