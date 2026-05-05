Aespa Members KARINA, NINGNING Shine On MET Gala Red Carpet (Special Look)

KARINA and NINGNING, members of the global music sensation Aespa, made their Met Gala debut at the 2026 celebration.

An ambassador for the iconic brand since 2024, KARINA wowed in a custom Prada dress. NINGNING wore a Gucci dress, honoring last week’s announcement that she is the fashion house’s new global ambassador.

One of the most prestigious fashion events of the year, the annual celebration takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year’s theme was “Fashion Is Art.”

Press photos follow, courtesy of SM Entertainment and The Oriel.