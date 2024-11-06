Gracie Abrams Scores First Career US Spotify #1 As “That’s So True” Tops Chart

A few weeks after scoring her first Top 10 US Spotify chart hit with “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” Gracie Abrams secures her first career chart-topper.

The artist’s “That’s So True” rises two places to #1 on the US Spotify chart for Tuesday, November 5. It received a whopping 1,969,626 American streams on the day in question.

“That’s So True” concurrently holds at its #6 peak on the global chart, courtesy of its 5,192,239 streams.

Co-written with friend Audrey Hobert, “That’s So True” appears on the deluxe edition of Abrams’ hit album “The Secret Of Us.”