Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” Remains #1 On US Spotify Chart, Makes Top 5 On Global Listing

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” continues its impressive Spotify run, notching a third consecutive day at #1 on the platform’s USA streaming chart.

The smash received 2,142,903 US streams on Thursday, November 7, marking its best American number yet and paving the way for another day on top.

“That’s So True” concurrently rises two places to a new peak of #4 on the Global Spotify chart. The song garnered 5,762,285 worldwide streams on Thursday, a figure that only trails those achieved by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile,” Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.,” and Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER.”

“That’s So True” appears on the deluxe edition of Abrams’ “The Story Of Us.”