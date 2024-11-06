Donald Trump Reportedly Flips Pennsylvania and Georgia, Effectively Guaranteeing Win In 2024 Presidential Election

Update: FOX News has called the race for Donald Trump, noting that he has won Wisconsin per their projections. That brings his current electoral vote total to 277 — seven more than the required 270 — and he is still expected to win at least one of the presently uncalled states.

He follows Grover Cleveland as the second president to win non-consecutive terms.

====

For the second time in its history, the United States is set to elect a president to a non-consecutive second term.

FOX News projects that Republican candidate Donald Trump has flipped Georgia and Pennsylvania, two critical states that Joe Biden won in the 2020 election. In doing so, the former president now boasts 267 electoral votes based on media projections.

Should he win any one of the presently uncalled Alaska, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, or Minnesota, he will reach 270 electoral votes — and win the election. Given Alaska’s history of voting Republican and his current leads in several of the other states, it is all but a certainty he will win.

Trump served from 2017-2021, losing to Joe Biden in his bid for a second consecutive term during the 2020 election. In returning to the White House this January, Trump will follow Grover Cleveland as only the second president to serve non-consecutive terms.